Behind the Headlines

Mike Lee targets national park sites and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:57 PM MST
Two people walk along a trail with beautiful red rock formations in the background.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Angels Landing trail head at Zion National Park, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Leia Larsen and Jessica Schreifels join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a former Utah governor calling out President Trump for his post about the death of director Rob Reiner, the halting of a Utah surgeon's fraud trial by Pam Bondi, and Mike Lee's latest push on public land.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

LINKS:

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRUtah State GovernmentMike LeePublic Lands
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
