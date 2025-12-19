Mike Lee targets national park sites and more on Behind the Headlines
Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Leia Larsen and Jessica Schreifels join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a former Utah governor calling out President Trump for his post about the death of director Rob Reiner, the halting of a Utah surgeon's fraud trial by Pam Bondi, and Mike Lee's latest push on public land.
