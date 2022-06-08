Eating the Past: Potato Salad

On this week's Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor asks, "who made the potato salad."

Potato Salad variations –

Ensalada Rusa (Dominican Republic)

1 lb russet potatoes, boiled

2 carrots, boiled

1 beetroot, boiled (or 1 red-skinned apple)

1 med. Red onion

½ c. green peas, cooked

1/2 c. sweet corn, cooked

3 eggs, hard-boiled

2 t. salt

2 T apple cider vinegar

1/c mayonnaise

MIX TOGETHER AND CHILL

***

German Potato Salad (Bavarian style)

1 ½ lb waxy potatoes (red potatoes are good), peeled, boiled & sliced

DRESSING

3 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked & sliced

2 medium red onions, chopped

2 T white vinegar

1/3 c. vegetable or chicken broth

1 T prepared mustard

1/3 c. fresh herbs (usually chives/parsley)

Salt/pepper to taste

HEAT ALL AND STIR TO COMBINE. DUMP HOT DRESSING OVER POTATOES. LET SET AT LEAST 20 MINUTES BEFORE SERVING AT ROOM TEMP.