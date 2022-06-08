© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Three books lean against a black pot. Below, an herb and two cloves of garlic sit. Text reads, "Eating the Past."
Eating the Past

Eating the Past: Potato Salad

Published June 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT
Potato Salad

On this week's Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor asks, "who made the potato salad."

Potato Salad variations –

Ensalada Rusa (Dominican Republic)
1 lb russet potatoes, boiled
2 carrots, boiled
1 beetroot, boiled (or 1 red-skinned apple)
1 med. Red onion
½ c. green peas, cooked
1/2 c. sweet corn, cooked
3 eggs, hard-boiled
2 t. salt
2 T apple cider vinegar
1/c mayonnaise
MIX TOGETHER AND CHILL

***

German Potato Salad (Bavarian style)
1 ½ lb waxy potatoes (red potatoes are good), peeled, boiled & sliced
DRESSING
3 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked & sliced
2 medium red onions, chopped
2 T white vinegar
1/3 c. vegetable or chicken broth
1 T prepared mustard
1/3 c. fresh herbs (usually chives/parsley)
Salt/pepper to taste
HEAT ALL AND STIR TO COMBINE. DUMP HOT DRESSING OVER POTATOES. LET SET AT LEAST 20 MINUTES BEFORE SERVING AT ROOM TEMP.

Eating the Past
Tammy Proctor
Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and the way war affects the lives of ordinary people. Currently she is writing a book on American food relief to Europe during and after World War I. She has worked at Utah State University since 2013 and is a native of Kansas City, Missouri.
See stories by Tammy Proctor