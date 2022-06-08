Eating the Past: Potato Salad
On this week's Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor asks, "who made the potato salad."
Potato Salad variations –
Ensalada Rusa (Dominican Republic)
1 lb russet potatoes, boiled
2 carrots, boiled
1 beetroot, boiled (or 1 red-skinned apple)
1 med. Red onion
½ c. green peas, cooked
1/2 c. sweet corn, cooked
3 eggs, hard-boiled
2 t. salt
2 T apple cider vinegar
1/c mayonnaise
MIX TOGETHER AND CHILL
***
German Potato Salad (Bavarian style)
1 ½ lb waxy potatoes (red potatoes are good), peeled, boiled & sliced
DRESSING
3 slices thick-cut bacon, cooked & sliced
2 medium red onions, chopped
2 T white vinegar
1/3 c. vegetable or chicken broth
1 T prepared mustard
1/3 c. fresh herbs (usually chives/parsley)
Salt/pepper to taste
HEAT ALL AND STIR TO COMBINE. DUMP HOT DRESSING OVER POTATOES. LET SET AT LEAST 20 MINUTES BEFORE SERVING AT ROOM TEMP.