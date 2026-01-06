Engaging students through personalized videos

In this episode, Sana Shahid talks with Luthiene Franca from Utah State University’s climate science department, a teaching scholar certified by the Center for Empowering Teaching Excellence. She shares her secret for engaging students using personalized videos with gestures, eye contact, and facial expressions. Tune in to discover how Franca makes students feel seen, motivated, and excited to learn!



Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the department of communication & media at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.