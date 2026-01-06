How students can stand out in a competitive job market

In this episode, Sana Shahid talks with Brian Champagne, Professional Practice Professor at Utah State University, who brings decades of real-world experience in video production and broadcasting into the classroom. They reveal how students can transform their creative skills into career opportunities, gain hands-on media experience, and stand out as leaders in a competitive job market.

Dr. Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Communication & Media at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.