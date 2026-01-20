Making classrooms inclusive and accessible

Why do some students stay silent, nervous or invisible in their own classrooms and what if we could finally change that? In this episode, Sana Shahid talks with Jeremy Ricketts, English lecturer and associate director of concurrent enrollment at Utah State University, about how intentional course design, small-group strategies, and student-centered assignments can help every student feel seen, included, and confident.

Sana Shahid is a postdoctoral scholar in the department of communication & media at Utah State University and hosts Global Bethak, a podcast series on innovative ways of teaching and learning in the 21st century, where professors share how they make their teaching engaging and effective.