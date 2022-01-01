The 15 Things Utahns Can't Live Without During a Pandemic: ON AIR Edition

During Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Originally a photo storytelling project from CacheARTS, Utah Public Radio, and photographer Maria Ellen Huebner, it has been expanded to include an audio edition of honest reflections from regular people about the objects and things that have mattered most the last two years.

Listen to these Utahns tell their pandemic stories on Utah Public Radio during Morning Edition and All Things Considered throughout February and March of 2022. Or, listen again at the links below.

To read more about the photography side of the project and how the idea started, go here.

The photography exhibit is currently on display at The Brigham City Museum of Art & History. You’ll be able to see the project there from February 12th to June 18th. Open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10-5, and Saturdays from 1-5, admission is free, so we hope you’ll check it out.