Arts and Culture
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 8/10/25

By John Northup
Published August 10, 2025 at 10:05 PM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A high-energy jazz set bursting with Latin flair, inventive takes, and heartfelt moments—featuring Paquito D’Rivera, Dom Salvador, Dena DeRose, and Michael Dease.

  1. Michael Dease - Catalyst
  2. Dom Salvador - High Energy
  3. Mike Clark & Mike Zilber - Green Dolphin Street (Redolphined)
  4. Alí Bello & The Charanga Syndicate - Emiliando (feat. Arturo O'Farrill)
  5. Paquito D'Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band - Le Fleur de Cayenne
  6. Danny Grissett - Spin Cycle
  7. Dena DeRose - Thank You for Everything
  8. Something Blue - Sea of Sand
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup
