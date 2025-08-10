The Edge of Jazz - 8/10/25
A high-energy jazz set bursting with Latin flair, inventive takes, and heartfelt moments—featuring Paquito D’Rivera, Dom Salvador, Dena DeRose, and Michael Dease.
- Michael Dease - Catalyst
- Dom Salvador - High Energy
- Mike Clark & Mike Zilber - Green Dolphin Street (Redolphined)
- Alí Bello & The Charanga Syndicate - Emiliando (feat. Arturo O'Farrill)
- Paquito D'Rivera & Madrid-New York Connection Band - Le Fleur de Cayenne
- Danny Grissett - Spin Cycle
- Dena DeRose - Thank You for Everything
- Something Blue - Sea of Sand