The Edge of Jazz - 10/19/25
A graceful, autumn-tinged jazz set blending nostalgia and warmth — featuring Stacey Kent’s “’Tis Autumn,” Tony Bennett’s “The Autumn Waltz,” and expressive performances from Carmen McRae and Diego Rivera.
- Stacey Kent - 'Tis Autumn
- Joe Farnsworth - Radical
- Noah Haidu - Old Folks
- Tony Bennett and the Percy Faith Orchestra - The Autumn Waltz
- Jim Witzel Quartet - Solar
- Ledisi - What a Difference a Day Made
- Carmen McRae - Skylark
- Diego Rivera - Just Before Silence
- Rachael & Vilray - Closer
- George Coleman - Ugly Beauty