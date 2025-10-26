The Edge of Jazz - 10/26/25
A very special pre-Halloween edition spotlighting tunes that create just the right spooky and haunted atmosphere.
- Louis Amanti - Witchcraft
- Dusty Springfield - Spooky
- Lee Presson and the Nails - Transylvania 6-5000
- The Stolen Sweets - The Ghost of Smokey Joe
- Duke Ellington - The Mooche
- Lambert, Hendricks & Ross - Twisted
- Louis Armstrong - St. James Infirmary
- Scotch and Soda - Fever
- Fats Waller - Viper's Drag
- Annie Lennox - I Put a Spell on You
- Miles Davis - Nefertiti
- Louis Prima & Keely Smith - That Old Black Magic
- Sammy Davis, Jr. with the Buddy Rich Orchestra - Ding Dong, the Witch is Dead
- Philly Joe Jones Sextet - Blues for Dracula