Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 10/26/25

By John Northup
Published October 26, 2025 at 10:16 PM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A very special pre-Halloween edition spotlighting tunes that create just the right spooky and haunted atmosphere.

  1. Louis Amanti - Witchcraft
  2. Dusty Springfield - Spooky
  3. Lee Presson and the Nails - Transylvania 6-5000
  4. The Stolen Sweets - The Ghost of Smokey Joe
  5. Duke Ellington - The Mooche
  6. Lambert, Hendricks & Ross - Twisted
  7. Louis Armstrong - St. James Infirmary
  8. Scotch and Soda - Fever
  9. Fats Waller - Viper's Drag
  10. Annie Lennox - I Put a Spell on You
  11. Miles Davis - Nefertiti
  12. Louis Prima & Keely Smith - That Old Black Magic
  13. Sammy Davis, Jr. with the Buddy Rich Orchestra - Ding Dong, the Witch is Dead
  14. Philly Joe Jones Sextet - Blues for Dracula
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
