The Edge of Jazz - 12/7/25
This week, we remember the jazz and the voices of another Dec. 7 that fell on a Sunday — 84 years ago.
- Andy Kirk & Mary Lou Williams - Walkin' and Swingin'
- Coleman Hawkins' All Star Octet - Bouncing with Bean
- Benny Goodman & Peggy Lee Somebody Else is Taking My Place
- Live report from KGU Honolulu during the attack on Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941)
- Artie Shaw and His Orchestra - Frenesi
- Sidney Bechet - Egyptian Fantasy
- Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra ft. Bob Eberly and Helen O'Connell - Green Eyes
- CBS News update on the situation in the Far East, with John Daly (Dec. 7, 1941)
- Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn - Chelsea Bridge
- First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt addresses the nation (Dec. 7, 1941)
- Billie Holiday - God Bless the Child
- Art Tatum - Willow Weep for Me
- Lena Horne - Stormy Weather
- President Franklin Roosevelt addresses the joint session of congress (Dec. 8, 1941)
- Duke Ellington - Solitude
- Lester Young & Count Basie's Kansas City Seven - Lester Leaps In
- Charlie Christian - Solo Flight
- Jay McShann Orchestra featuring Charlie Parker - Swingmatism
- Benny Goodman and His Orchestra - Let's Dance