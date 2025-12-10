The Edge of Jazz - 12/7/25

This week, we remember the jazz and the voices of another Dec. 7 that fell on a Sunday — 84 years ago.



Andy Kirk & Mary Lou Williams - Walkin' and Swingin' Coleman Hawkins' All Star Octet - Bouncing with Bean Benny Goodman & Peggy Lee Somebody Else is Taking My Place Live report from KGU Honolulu during the attack on Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941) Artie Shaw and His Orchestra - Frenesi Sidney Bechet - Egyptian Fantasy Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra ft. Bob Eberly and Helen O'Connell - Green Eyes CBS News update on the situation in the Far East, with John Daly (Dec. 7, 1941) Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn - Chelsea Bridge First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt addresses the nation (Dec. 7, 1941) Billie Holiday - God Bless the Child Art Tatum - Willow Weep for Me Lena Horne - Stormy Weather President Franklin Roosevelt addresses the joint session of congress (Dec. 8, 1941) Duke Ellington - Solitude Lester Young & Count Basie's Kansas City Seven - Lester Leaps In Charlie Christian - Solo Flight Jay McShann Orchestra featuring Charlie Parker - Swingmatism Benny Goodman and His Orchestra - Let's Dance