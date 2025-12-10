© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s the last day of UPR’s Year-End Fund Drive! Add your donation now to support a sustainable future for Utah Public Radio...then stop by the station to find a unique holiday gift by shopping the UPR Gift Closet!
Arts and Culture
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 12/7/25

By John Northup
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:20 PM MST
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.

This week, we remember the jazz and the voices of another Dec. 7 that fell on a Sunday — 84 years ago.

  1. Andy Kirk & Mary Lou Williams - Walkin' and Swingin'
  2. Coleman Hawkins' All Star Octet - Bouncing with Bean
  3. Benny Goodman & Peggy Lee Somebody Else is Taking My Place
  4. Live report from KGU Honolulu during the attack on Pearl Harbor (Dec. 7, 1941)
  5. Artie Shaw and His Orchestra - Frenesi
  6. Sidney Bechet - Egyptian Fantasy
  7. Jimmy Dorsey and His Orchestra ft. Bob Eberly and Helen O'Connell - Green Eyes
  8. CBS News update on the situation in the Far East, with John Daly (Dec. 7, 1941)
  9. Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn - Chelsea Bridge
  10. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt addresses the nation (Dec. 7, 1941)
  11. Billie Holiday - God Bless the Child
  12. Art Tatum - Willow Weep for Me
  13. Lena Horne - Stormy Weather
  14. President Franklin Roosevelt addresses the joint session of congress (Dec. 8, 1941)
  15. Duke Ellington - Solitude
  16. Lester Young & Count Basie's Kansas City Seven - Lester Leaps In
  17. Charlie Christian - Solo Flight
  18. Jay McShann Orchestra featuring Charlie Parker - Swingmatism
  19. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra - Let's Dance
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup