© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 12/14/25

By John Northup
Published December 16, 2025 at 9:02 AM MST
The Edge of Jazz

A warm, elegant set blending jazz vocals, lyrical ballads, and modern swing — featuring Boz Scaggs’ “Detour Ahead,” Sacha Boutros’ charm, and a festive finish from Jeremy Pelt.

  1. Boz Scaggs - Detour Ahead
  2. Jimbo Ross - So Do It
  3. Chad LB Quartet - The Shadow of Your Smile
  4. Lauren Scales, Mike Flanagan, and Chris Grasso - Star Eyes
  5. Al Muirhead - Moonlight in Vermont
  6. Sacha Boutros - La Belle Vie
  7. Pete Mills - Kenny, Ken
  8. Enoch Smith, Jr. - Holy City
  9. Jeremy Pelt - Winter Wonderland
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
See stories by John Northup