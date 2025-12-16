The Edge of Jazz - 12/14/25
A warm, elegant set blending jazz vocals, lyrical ballads, and modern swing — featuring Boz Scaggs’ “Detour Ahead,” Sacha Boutros’ charm, and a festive finish from Jeremy Pelt.
- Boz Scaggs - Detour Ahead
- Jimbo Ross - So Do It
- Chad LB Quartet - The Shadow of Your Smile
- Lauren Scales, Mike Flanagan, and Chris Grasso - Star Eyes
- Al Muirhead - Moonlight in Vermont
- Sacha Boutros - La Belle Vie
- Pete Mills - Kenny, Ken
- Enoch Smith, Jr. - Holy City
- Jeremy Pelt - Winter Wonderland