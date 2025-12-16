The Edge of Jazz - 12/14/25

A warm, elegant set blending jazz vocals, lyrical ballads, and modern swing — featuring Boz Scaggs’ “Detour Ahead,” Sacha Boutros’ charm, and a festive finish from Jeremy Pelt.



Boz Scaggs - Detour Ahead Jimbo Ross - So Do It Chad LB Quartet - The Shadow of Your Smile Lauren Scales, Mike Flanagan, and Chris Grasso - Star Eyes Al Muirhead - Moonlight in Vermont Sacha Boutros - La Belle Vie Pete Mills - Kenny, Ken Enoch Smith, Jr. - Holy City Jeremy Pelt - Winter Wonderland