The Edge of Jazz - 12/21/25
A thoughtful, season-touched jazz set blending reflective originals, Detroit grooves, and holiday warmth — featuring Vince Guaraldi’s classic touch, Aaron Parks’ lyricism, and Patricia Brennan’s modern edge.
- Jason Charos - Winged Words
- Kenny Ellis - Medley: Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah / Who Can Retell (Mi Yimalel)
- Greg Burrows - It Just Gets Better
- Christmas Time is Here - Vince Guaraldi Trio
- Don Was and the Pan-Detroit Ensemble - Midnight Marauders
- Aaron Parks - Little River
- Dave McMurray - The Wheel
- Shemekia Copeland - Stay a Little Longer, Santa
- Patricia Brennan - Aquarius