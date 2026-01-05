The Edge of Jazz - 12/28/25
For our final show of 2025, we rewind to 1975 — an era of funk, fusion, and fearless jazz — featuring Grover Washington Jr., Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Gil Scott-Heron, and Keith Jarrett.
- Grover Washington, Jr. - Black Frost
- Miles Davis - Prelude, Part 2
- Herbie Hancock - Hang Up Your Hang Ups
- Donald Byrd - Night Whistler
- Charles Mingus - Devil Blues
- Michael Franks Popsicle Toes
- Ella Fitzgerald and Oscar Peterson - Midnight Sun
- Ronnie Laws - Tidal Wave
- Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson - Winter in America
- Keith Jarrett - Part 1 (excerpt)