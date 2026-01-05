The Edge of Jazz - 12/28/25

For our final show of 2025, we rewind to 1975 — an era of funk, fusion, and fearless jazz — featuring Grover Washington Jr., Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Gil Scott-Heron, and Keith Jarrett.



Grover Washington, Jr. - Black Frost Miles Davis - Prelude, Part 2 Herbie Hancock - Hang Up Your Hang Ups Donald Byrd - Night Whistler Charles Mingus - Devil Blues Michael Franks Popsicle Toes Ella Fitzgerald and Oscar Peterson - Midnight Sun Ronnie Laws - Tidal Wave Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson - Winter in America Keith Jarrett - Part 1 (excerpt)