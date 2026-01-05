© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Arts and Culture
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 12/28/25

By John Northup
Published January 5, 2026 at 11:39 AM MST
The Edge of Jazz

For our final show of 2025, we rewind to 1975 — an era of funk, fusion, and fearless jazz — featuring Grover Washington Jr., Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Gil Scott-Heron, and Keith Jarrett.

  1. Grover Washington, Jr. - Black Frost
  2. Miles Davis - Prelude, Part 2
  3. Herbie Hancock - Hang Up Your Hang Ups
  4. Donald Byrd - Night Whistler
  5. Charles Mingus - Devil Blues
  6. Michael Franks Popsicle Toes
  7. Ella Fitzgerald and Oscar Peterson - Midnight Sun
  8. Ronnie Laws - Tidal Wave
  9. Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson - Winter in America
  10. Keith Jarrett - Part 1 (excerpt)
The Edge of Jazz MusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
