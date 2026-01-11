The Edge of Jazz - 1/11/26
An urban, globe-spanning jazz journey mixing groove and reflection — from Scofield and Holland’s easy swing to Gato Barbieri’s fire, Herbie Mann’s funk, and Leslie Odom Jr.’s soulful calm.
- Rin Seo Collective - City Suite: I. The Big Apple
- Gregory Groover, Jr. - Old Knew
- John Scofield and Dave Holland - Easy for You
- Herbie Mann - Memphis Underground
- Lisa Hilton - Extended Daydream
- Noah Preminger - Casa Pueblo
- Gato Barbieri - Fiesta
- Leslie Odom, Jr. - Keep Breathing
- Out Of/Into - Juno