Arts and Culture
Cover art for The Edge of Jazz features a brass instrument and the show's name in brown lettering.
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 1/11/26

By John Northup
Published January 11, 2026 at 10:02 PM MST
The Edge of Jazz

An urban, globe-spanning jazz journey mixing groove and reflection — from Scofield and Holland’s easy swing to Gato Barbieri’s fire, Herbie Mann’s funk, and Leslie Odom Jr.’s soulful calm.

  1. Rin Seo Collective - City Suite: I. The Big Apple
  2. Gregory Groover, Jr. - Old Knew
  3. John Scofield and Dave Holland - Easy for You
  4. Herbie Mann - Memphis Underground
  5. Lisa Hilton - Extended Daydream
  6. Noah Preminger - Casa Pueblo
  7. Gato Barbieri - Fiesta
  8. Leslie Odom, Jr. - Keep Breathing
  9. Out Of/Into - Juno
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
