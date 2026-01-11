The Edge of Jazz - 1/11/26

An urban, globe-spanning jazz journey mixing groove and reflection — from Scofield and Holland’s easy swing to Gato Barbieri’s fire, Herbie Mann’s funk, and Leslie Odom Jr.’s soulful calm.



Rin Seo Collective - City Suite: I. The Big Apple Gregory Groover, Jr. - Old Knew John Scofield and Dave Holland - Easy for You Herbie Mann - Memphis Underground Lisa Hilton - Extended Daydream Noah Preminger - Casa Pueblo Gato Barbieri - Fiesta Leslie Odom, Jr. - Keep Breathing Out Of/Into - Juno