The Edge of Jazz - 1/18/26
A soulful, reflective jazz set blending heartfelt ballads and quiet grooves — featuring Kenny Barron’s tenderness, JD Allen’s depth, Sean Mason’s introspection, and warm vocals from Teri Roiger and Ledisi.
- Teri Roiger - Throw it Away
- Nat Adderley, Jr. Trio - You Don't Know What Love Is
- Thom Rotella - In the Garden
- Sean Mason - Secrets
- Lafayette Harris, Jr. - For Maxwell
- JD Allen - Don't Go to Strangers
- Ledisi - If I Never Get to Heaven
- Roger Glenn - Zambo's Mambo
- Kenny Barron - Lullabye