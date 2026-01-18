The Edge of Jazz - 1/18/26

A soulful, reflective jazz set blending heartfelt ballads and quiet grooves — featuring Kenny Barron’s tenderness, JD Allen’s depth, Sean Mason’s introspection, and warm vocals from Teri Roiger and Ledisi.



Teri Roiger - Throw it Away Nat Adderley, Jr. Trio - You Don't Know What Love Is Thom Rotella - In the Garden Sean Mason - Secrets Lafayette Harris, Jr. - For Maxwell JD Allen - Don't Go to Strangers Ledisi - If I Never Get to Heaven Roger Glenn - Zambo's Mambo Kenny Barron - Lullabye