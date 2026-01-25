© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz - 1/25/26

By John Northup
Published January 25, 2026 at 10:00 PM MST
A high-energy jazz set blending Latin fire, big band power, and soulful swing — featuring Steven Oquendo’s tribute to Machito, Christian McBride’s elegance, and deep grooves from Mark Sherman and Mike LeDonne.

  1. Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra - Machito Forever
  2. Christian McBride Big Band - Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
  3. Mark Sherman - 111-44
  4. Eric Alexander - Like Sugar
  5. Mike LeDonne's Groover Quartet - 11 Years
  6. Brandon Sanders - Our Love Is Here to Stay
  7. Mike Clark - I Shot the Sheriff
  8. Christopher McBride & The Whole Proof - Punta Cana
  9. Carmen Bradford feat. Compass Jazz Orchestra - Ask Me Now
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
