The Edge of Jazz - 1/25/26
A high-energy jazz set blending Latin fire, big band power, and soulful swing — featuring Steven Oquendo’s tribute to Machito, Christian McBride’s elegance, and deep grooves from Mark Sherman and Mike LeDonne.
- Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra - Machito Forever
- Christian McBride Big Band - Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
- Mark Sherman - 111-44
- Eric Alexander - Like Sugar
- Mike LeDonne's Groover Quartet - 11 Years
- Brandon Sanders - Our Love Is Here to Stay
- Mike Clark - I Shot the Sheriff
- Christopher McBride & The Whole Proof - Punta Cana
- Carmen Bradford feat. Compass Jazz Orchestra - Ask Me Now