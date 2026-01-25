The Edge of Jazz - 1/25/26

A high-energy jazz set blending Latin fire, big band power, and soulful swing — featuring Steven Oquendo’s tribute to Machito, Christian McBride’s elegance, and deep grooves from Mark Sherman and Mike LeDonne.



Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra - Machito Forever Christian McBride Big Band - Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow Mark Sherman - 111-44 Eric Alexander - Like Sugar Mike LeDonne's Groover Quartet - 11 Years Brandon Sanders - Our Love Is Here to Stay Mike Clark - I Shot the Sheriff Christopher McBride & The Whole Proof - Punta Cana Carmen Bradford feat. Compass Jazz Orchestra - Ask Me Now