The Edge of Jazz - 2/1/26
A rich, modern jazz set blending lyrical ballads, hard-swinging horns, and big band fire — featuring Harold López-Nussa’s drive, Nicholas Payton’s warmth, and a soulful nod to Mingus at the close.
- Harold López-Nussa - Bajista Guerrero
- Nicholas Payton - Unconditional Love
- Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring - Soft Impressions
- Michael Wolff - Movie Night
- Mike Freeman ZonaVibe - Valentine
- Caelan Cardello - Groundwork
- The Flying Horse Big Band - Chasin' Tail
- James Suggs - For No One
- Teri Roiger & John Menegon - Goodbye Pork Pie Hat