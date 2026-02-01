The Edge of Jazz - 2/1/26

A rich, modern jazz set blending lyrical ballads, hard-swinging horns, and big band fire — featuring Harold López-Nussa’s drive, Nicholas Payton’s warmth, and a soulful nod to Mingus at the close.



Harold López-Nussa - Bajista Guerrero Nicholas Payton - Unconditional Love Eric Alexander & Vincent Herring - Soft Impressions Michael Wolff - Movie Night Mike Freeman ZonaVibe - Valentine Caelan Cardello - Groundwork The Flying Horse Big Band - Chasin' Tail James Suggs - For No One Teri Roiger & John Menegon - Goodbye Pork Pie Hat