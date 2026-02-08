The Edge of Jazz - 2/8/26
This, our pre-Valentine's day show, loads up the hour with the most romantic music that we dare to play on the radio.
- Michael Franks - Tell Me About It
- Chet Baker Quartet - Tenderly
- Marvin Gaye - The Shadow of Your Smile
- Sarah Vaughan - Misty
- Al Jarreau - Teach Me Tonight
- Billie Holiday - I Can't Believe that You're in Love With Me
- Nat King Cole - Love Letters
- Lesismore - Popsicle Toes
- Red Garland - Almost Like Being in Love
- Natalie Cole - What a Difference a Day Made
- George Washington, Jr. - When I Look at You
- Deniece Williams - Free
- Tony Bennett - Trapped in a Web of Love