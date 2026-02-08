© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 2/8/26

By John Northup
Published February 8, 2026 at 9:53 PM MST
The Edge of Jazz

This, our pre-Valentine's day show, loads up the hour with the most romantic music that we dare to play on the radio.

  1. Michael Franks - Tell Me About It
  2. Chet Baker Quartet - Tenderly
  3. Marvin Gaye - The Shadow of Your Smile
  4. Sarah Vaughan - Misty
  5. Al Jarreau - Teach Me Tonight
  6. Billie Holiday - I Can't Believe that You're in Love With Me
  7. Nat King Cole - Love Letters
  8. Lesismore - Popsicle Toes
  9. Red Garland - Almost Like Being in Love
  10. Natalie Cole - What a Difference a Day Made
  11. George Washington, Jr. - When I Look at You
  12. Deniece Williams - Free
  13. Tony Bennett - Trapped in a Web of Love
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
