The Edge of Jazz - 2/8/26

This, our pre-Valentine's day show, loads up the hour with the most romantic music that we dare to play on the radio.

Michael Franks - Tell Me About It Chet Baker Quartet - Tenderly Marvin Gaye - The Shadow of Your Smile Sarah Vaughan - Misty Al Jarreau - Teach Me Tonight Billie Holiday - I Can't Believe that You're in Love With Me Nat King Cole - Love Letters Lesismore - Popsicle Toes Red Garland - Almost Like Being in Love Natalie Cole - What a Difference a Day Made George Washington, Jr. - When I Look at You Deniece Williams - Free Tony Bennett - Trapped in a Web of Love