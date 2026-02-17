The Edge of Jazz - 2/15/26

In our post-Valentine's Day show — our Heartbreak Hotel edition — we mire ourselves in lost love, loneliness, and misery. Come along with us and have a good cry!



Jazzystics - Heartbreak Hotel Julie London - Make it Another Old Fashioned Please Burt Bacharach - One Less Bell to Answer Seth MacFarlane - The Things We Did Last Summer Ella Fitzgerald - Good Morning Heartache Lenny Welch - Since I Fell For You Nancy Wilson - Guess Who I Saw Today Dionne Warwick - Hurts So Bad Nina Simone - You Can Have Him Deniece Williams - If You Don't Believe Tony Bennett - In the Wee Small Hours Michael Franks - Mr. Blue Carmen McRae - Don't Misunderstand Tom Lehrer - She's My Girl