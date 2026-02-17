© 2026 Utah Public Radio
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 2/15/26

By John Northup
Published February 17, 2026 at 11:04 AM MST
The Edge of Jazz

In our post-Valentine's Day show — our Heartbreak Hotel edition — we mire ourselves in lost love, loneliness, and misery. Come along with us and have a good cry!

  1. Jazzystics - Heartbreak Hotel
  2. Julie London - Make it Another Old Fashioned Please
  3. Burt Bacharach - One Less Bell to Answer
  4. Seth MacFarlane - The Things We Did Last Summer
  5. Ella Fitzgerald - Good Morning Heartache
  6. Lenny Welch - Since I Fell For You
  7. Nancy Wilson - Guess Who I Saw Today
  8. Dionne Warwick - Hurts So Bad
  9. Nina Simone - You Can Have Him
  10. Deniece Williams - If You Don't Believe
  11. Tony Bennett - In the Wee Small Hours
  12. Michael Franks - Mr. Blue
  13. Carmen McRae - Don't Misunderstand
  14. Tom Lehrer - She's My Girl
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
