The Edge of Jazz - 2/15/26
In our post-Valentine's Day show — our Heartbreak Hotel edition — we mire ourselves in lost love, loneliness, and misery. Come along with us and have a good cry!
- Jazzystics - Heartbreak Hotel
- Julie London - Make it Another Old Fashioned Please
- Burt Bacharach - One Less Bell to Answer
- Seth MacFarlane - The Things We Did Last Summer
- Ella Fitzgerald - Good Morning Heartache
- Lenny Welch - Since I Fell For You
- Nancy Wilson - Guess Who I Saw Today
- Dionne Warwick - Hurts So Bad
- Nina Simone - You Can Have Him
- Deniece Williams - If You Don't Believe
- Tony Bennett - In the Wee Small Hours
- Michael Franks - Mr. Blue
- Carmen McRae - Don't Misunderstand
- Tom Lehrer - She's My Girl