The Edge of Jazz - 2/22/26

A spirited and soulful jazz set blending big band imagination, blues tributes, and timeless standards — featuring Stephen Philip Harvey’s expansive writing and heartfelt turns from Chad LB and Charlie Apicella.



Rick Roe - Inside Straight Ron Rieder - I Sing for You Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra - Earth-Two James Fernando - Potions Alex Robinson - Everything I've Got Belongs to You Chad LB Quartet - Ave Maria John Clay - You Must Believe in Spring Charlie Apicella & Iron City - Remembering B.B. King