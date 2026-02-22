The Edge of Jazz - 2/22/26
A spirited, soulful jazz blend of big band imagination, blues tributes, and timeless standards, featuring Stephen Philip Harvey’s expansive writing and heartfelt turns from Chad LB and Charlie Apicella.
A spirited and soulful jazz set blending big band imagination, blues tributes, and timeless standards — featuring Stephen Philip Harvey’s expansive writing and heartfelt turns from Chad LB and Charlie Apicella.
- Rick Roe - Inside Straight
- Ron Rieder - I Sing for You
- Stephen Philip Harvey Jazz Orchestra - Earth-Two
- James Fernando - Potions
- Alex Robinson - Everything I've Got Belongs to You
- Chad LB Quartet - Ave Maria
- John Clay - You Must Believe in Spring
- Charlie Apicella & Iron City - Remembering B.B. King