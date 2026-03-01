The Edge of Jazz - 3/1/26

A vibrant and wide-ranging jazz set blending big band punch, lyrical ballads, and Latin flair—featuring Melissa Aldana’s fire, Bob Reynolds’ tenderness, and a classic touch from “Someday My Prince Will Come.”



Steven Husted and Friends - Someday My Prince Will Come Paul Ricci - Lobo Dave Slonaker Big Band - 3rd and Four Bob Reynolds - You Don't Know What Love Is Diane Marino - Just for a Thrill Melissa Aldana - No Pidas Imposibles Wild Blue Herons - There Will Be Joy Darren Litzie - On My Own Time