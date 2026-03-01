The Edge of Jazz - 3/1/26
A vibrant and wide-ranging jazz set blending big band punch, lyrical ballads, and Latin flair, featuring Melissa Aldana’s fire, Bob Reynolds’ tenderness, and “Someday My Prince Will Come.”
- Steven Husted and Friends - Someday My Prince Will Come
- Paul Ricci - Lobo
- Dave Slonaker Big Band - 3rd and Four
- Bob Reynolds - You Don't Know What Love Is
- Diane Marino - Just for a Thrill
- Melissa Aldana - No Pidas Imposibles
- Wild Blue Herons - There Will Be Joy
- Darren Litzie - On My Own Time