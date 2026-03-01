© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz - 3/1/26

By John Northup
Published March 1, 2026 at 10:00 PM MST
A vibrant and wide-ranging jazz set blending big band punch, lyrical ballads, and Latin flair, featuring Melissa Aldana’s fire, Bob Reynolds’ tenderness, and “Someday My Prince Will Come.”

  1. Steven Husted and Friends - Someday My Prince Will Come
  2. Paul Ricci - Lobo
  3. Dave Slonaker Big Band - 3rd and Four
  4. Bob Reynolds - You Don't Know What Love Is
  5. Diane Marino - Just for a Thrill
  6. Melissa Aldana - No Pidas Imposibles
  7. Wild Blue Herons - There Will Be Joy
  8. Darren Litzie - On My Own Time
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
