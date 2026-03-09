The Edge of Jazz - 3/8/26
A globe-spanning jazz set blending bluesy grit, lyrical moods, and world rhythms — featuring Gil Livni’s groove, LehCats’ tribute to Mandela, and adventurous sounds from Ian Dogole and Naoya Ogura.
- Gil Livni - Gentleman's Blues
- The Jones Factor - Not Sure
- Carolyn Trowbridge - Tookey's Engine
- Lisanne Lyons - Moonlight
- LehCats - Mandela (ft. Giovanni Hidalgo)
- Naoya Ogura - CYF
- Ian Dogole - Tunji