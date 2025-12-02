The Green Thumb: Avoid gardening waste as winter arrives

This is Dan Drost, retired vegetable specialist.

It's kind of nice not having to think about the garden for a while. Mine was very productive, and I still have some carrots to dig, spinach to pick, and brussels sprouts waiting for the dinner plate.

I was also able to get a small area dug this fall and manured as well. That will be where I plant my cool season greens next spring, and some of the root crops. I'm building a small cold frame this winter to cover that area after planting. I'll be using my wintertime to get other things ready as well.

Most of the garden was cleaned up the last week of October. One had to work around the rain, but I sure appreciated the added moisture. It was nice to get so much early season water.

I'm using the last of the grass clippings and some of the maple leaves to mulch most of the garden area. In addition, I've spread some goat manure, and this will be tilled in next spring. My squash is in the basement, that should last us through the new year. Garlic was planted, and now I'm inventorying my seed stocks.

I never over purchase seed, but if you have leftovers, store them in a sealable jar (a Mason jar works better than plastic bags). Then, put it in the refrigerator. Be sure to label things with the year it was purchased. I have some leftover lettuce, spinach, carrots, and radishes that I'll use for my early spring planting.

If you need some help with crops that didn't produce very well this year or had problems, check out the USU Extension garden website. They have heard of, and often written about, most issues and have solutions for most of those.