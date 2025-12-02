The Green Thumb: Gift giving for the gardener in your life

This is USU Extension Horticulturist Taun Beddes, based in Utah and Joab counties.

As the holidays approach, many of us are on the hunt for thoughtful gifts for the gardeners in our lives. But gardeners can be a particular bunch— we love practical things and things that make our time in the yard just a bit easier. Here are a few that have been greatly useful to me in my gardening life.

A long-standing frustration of many gardeners is handwritten plant tags fading halfway through the summer. UV resistant gardening markers, or even a Sharpie pro permanent marker, hold up far better outdoors and cost under $10.

Another favorite is the Japanese gardening knife. It is a narrow, heavy duty tool. With both inch and metric markings, a serrated edge and a smooth edge, gardeners use it for planting bulbs, dividing perennials, cutting sod, and even opening bags of soil. A good one runs for $15 to $30 and lasts for years.

Seed starting kits are also hard to beat. The basic versions are inexpensive, and more advanced kits with built in LED lights run closer to $40. These are easy to find online this time of year, and later in the year can be found at many local retailers.

For comfort, especially for gardeners who spend a lot of time kneeling, a foldable garden bench or kneeler is a game changer. It flips from a seat to a cushioned kneeling pad, and usually costs between $20 and $30.

Whether you're shopping for a seasoned gardener or someone just getting started, these practical gifts will be well used, well loved, and won't break the bank.

This is USU Extension Horticulturist Taun Beddes, signing off.