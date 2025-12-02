The Green Thumb: Lawn care before winter hits

The changing leaves, cooler temperatures, and shorter days even have me thinking about hibernation. But before I take any long winter's nap, I've got one very important turf grass management task to take care of, and I recommend that you do the same. The timing may seem strange, but now is when you should apply one last round of fertilizer to your lawn ahead of winter.

You may wonder, why now? Isn't the grass going dormant and stopping growth soon? The answer to that question is yes, but there are still good reasons to fertilize your lawn this fall.

1. An immediate, though subtle, improvement in the growth and color of your lawn.

2. An increase in leaf and root density and growth.

3. Grass plants will use fertilizer at this time of year to build and store energy reserves for the winter months.

4. The most important reason for fertilizing your lawn at this time of the year is that the growth and energy responses I've mentioned give the grass more drought tolerance next summer. That's right: it all ties back to water conservation and plant water use efficiency.

How do you know when to apply this last round of fertilizer? It's simple. After you've completed your last mowing of the year, it's time. The grass will still be green and able to take up nutrients, but instead of growing taller, it will store the energy generated for growth and health next year.

More information on this and other topics is online at extension.usu.edu.

This is Kelly Kopp, USU Extension water conservation and turf grass specialist, wishing you a happy fall and healthy turf.