UnDisciplined: With natural disasters rising in frequency, the US needs to rethink emergency management

The recent disaster in Maui was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century, and the Biden Administration has promised billions of dollars to help Hawaii recover. But it hasn't promised a federal investigation — because we don't have a national disaster safety board.

Samantha Montano is a disasterologist from Massachusetts Maritime Academy and the author of the book "Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis."

