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UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Learning relevance from relegated soccer teams

By Matthew LaPlante
Published June 11, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
The UnDisciplined logo features an atom circling a microphone.

In the United States, we tend to celebrate people who pick a destination, set a goal, believe in themselves, and refuse to quit until they get exactly where they always knew they’d be.

But real life is messier than that. Dreams change. and sometimes careers stall — we get relegated to something less than what we dreamed of.

That's what happened to Todd Smith, a part-time sports writer and full-time landscape supplier.

Then he found himself watching an English football match between a billion-dollar giant and a club that most people, even in England, have never heard of, and he fell down a rabbit hole.

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Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante