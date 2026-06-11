UnDisciplined: Learning relevance from relegated soccer teams

In the United States, we tend to celebrate people who pick a destination, set a goal, believe in themselves, and refuse to quit until they get exactly where they always knew they’d be.

But real life is messier than that. Dreams change. and sometimes careers stall — we get relegated to something less than what we dreamed of.

That's what happened to Todd Smith, a part-time sports writer and full-time landscape supplier.

Then he found himself watching an English football match between a billion-dollar giant and a club that most people, even in England, have never heard of, and he fell down a rabbit hole.

