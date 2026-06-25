UnDisciplined: The psychology of time

It’s a question psychologists have been wrestling with for decades: What exactly is time?

Not the time kept by clocks or calendars, but the time we actually experience. Why do some moments stretch and others collapse?

Martin Wiener has spent much of his career trying to understand those questions. His work suggests that our experience of time is not fixed at all. Instead, it may be something the brain continuously constructs and reshapes according to the information it decides is worth remembering.