A headshot of Holly Richardson. She is wearing a red dress and smiling at the camera.
Legislative News with Holly Richardson
Thursdays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered
Hosted by Holly Richardson

What message will Utah lawmakers send to Utah women and girls during the 2024 Utah Legislative Session about domestic violence, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, and gender-based discrimination? Holly Richardson of Utah Policy will provide a weekly update during NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered Thursday’s on UPR.