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Voices of America 250
Hosted by Colette Czarnecki
,
Shalayne Smith Needham

UPR celebrates America 250 by asking what it means to you! People across the state, the nation, and all over the world share their stories of pride, resilience, celebrations and hope for the next 250 years. UPR will share these audio postcards throughout the summer to honor the legacy and vision of our Founding Fathers in 1776.

Happy 250th from Utah Public Radio!

Listen to these stories and share your own story. Contact shalayne.needham@usu.edu.

  • Rick Frankham
    UPR celebrates America 250 by asking what it means to you. Here's what it means to Rick Frankham.