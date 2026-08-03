Today’s Wild About Utah is in both Spanish and English. The Spanish version is read by Carlos Ramos and can be found online or you can listen to the Spanish version this Wednesday evening between 9:01-9:06pm.

I love people who love bugs. I love how quickly these fine folks can turn a creature you have to squint to notice into things to fear, love, or be in awe of. You can imagine then, that I jumped at the chance to host an outreach event at Stokes Nature Center with Dr. Katy Stemmler. As an Aquatic Ecologist and Postdoctoral Researcher at USU, Katy loves all types of bugs that live in the water and on a late July Saturday, she brings me and some thirty-odd attendees into the amazing world of aquatic macroinvertebrates.

Aquatic macroinvertebrates are what scientists like Katy call all sorts of bugs that live in the water and don’t have a backbone like us humans. This group includes aquatic worms, leeches, beetles and some of Dr. Stemmler’s favorites-the mayflies and caddisflies.

As these bugs live on the river floor bottom-or the benthic zone, collecting them requires kicking up rocks and sediment while holding a net downstream to catch any critters that get kicked free but letting any fine sediment through. Once you transport what gets netted to a shallow bin of water you can now watch these beauties up close. At first, our water samples from the Logan River don’t reveal much, maybe some algae and some worms. However, Katy points to what appears to be just a tiny tube, about 1/2in in length but barely an ⅛ of an inch wide. Soon two legs and a head poke out of this tiny stick. Dr. Stemmler tells us this is a caddisfly larva and she points to her earring where there is a similarly-small brown tube hanging in the middle of a gold hoop.

Katy excitedly tells us that in their aquatic-living and larval form, some caddisflies spin silk to build protective cases around their body like this one we’re looking at. The silk is used to connect rocks, plant material, and even sand to their body to keep them safe from predators. Sometimes caddisfly larvae don’t spin cases but instead use their silk to form an underwater net to catch food that’s flowing in the river.

Katy tells us that eventually, this caddisfly we see on this day will transform and leave its protective case to become an adult, where it will take on a whole second life. As an adult it will look almost moth-like and will fly above the water, leaving its benthic life behind.

Just after Katy finishes describing the caddisfly, one of the other participants huddled around the water bin asks why there’s a winged insect acting like its trying to wiggle out of a too-tight pair of pants “Oh Great!” Katy exclaims and explains we’re watching a mayfly emerge as an adult. She points to her shirt where the same species of mayfly is artfully drawn and explains that this mayfly is entering its first and possibly last day of adulthood as this group only lives as an adult for a few hours to a few days.

I love learning about bugs, but I especially love learning about bugs from people who love bugs. At the end of the talk, it’s clear Dr. Stemmler could talk for many more hours about her beloved benthic macroinvertebrates, but it’s also late July and the sun is strong. Even in the chilly water of the Logan River we’re sweating and I find myself wishing I could be swimming along the river bottom hopefully avoiding any caddisfly feeding nets.

My name is Kate Hunter, Director of Education at Stokes Nature Center, and I’m Wild About Utah.

Credits:

English Version: Kate Hunter, Education, Stokes Nature Center https://logannature.org/staff/ Spanish Version: Carlos Ramos, Facilities, Stokes Nature Center https://logannature.org/staff/

Images: Courtesy USGS, https://www.usgs.gov/media/images/caddisfly-hydropsyche-sp

Featured Audio: Courtesy & © Kevin Colver https://wildstore.wildsanctuary.com/, Courtesy & © Friend Weller, https://www.upr.org/people/friend-weller

Text: Kate Hunter & Carlos Ramos, https://logannature.org/staff

Additional Reading: Lyle Bingham, https://bridgerlandaudubon.org/

Additional Reading

Wild About Utah Pieces by Kate Hunter https://wildaboututah.org/author/kate-hunter/ Wild About Utah Pieces by Carlos Ramos https://wildaboututah.org/author/carlos-ramos/ Friday 5: Caddisfly Case Diversity, Chris Goforth a.k.a. The Dragonfly Woman, February 24, 2012, https://thedragonflywoman.com/2012/02/24/caddisfly-case-diversity/

Hamrsky, Jan, Net-spinning caddisfly larva (Trichoptera, Hydropsychidae), Flickr Account - Jan Hamrsky, https://www.flickr.com/photos/janhamrsky/5979065987/in/album-72157631612158714

Larese-Casanova, Mark, Aquatic Insects, Harbingers of Health, Wild About Utah, https://wildaboututah.org/aquatic-insects-harbingers-of-health/

Larese-Casanova, Mark, Watershed Wildlife Field Book, Utah Master Naturalist Program, Utah State University Cooperative Extension, rev 2014, https://extension.usu.edu/utahmasternaturalist/files/course-materials/watershed-wildlife-pages.pdf