How federal funding for public media works — and why it's essential

The need for and value of public media funding has become a common topic of conversation this year. Utah Public Radio has put together answers to some frequently asked questions on how public media funding works — and why it’s essential to our service.

Five things to know about public media and federal funding:



Public media reaches 99% of the U.S. population and serves millions of Americans every day.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) is an independent nonprofit that distributes federal dollars (an average of $1.60 per American annually) to local stations. That money is used to invest in programming and services according to each community’s needs.

About 10-15% of Utah Public Radio’s annual funding comes from the CPB.

CPB funding allows public media stations to pool resources towards satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, music licensing, and development of educational programs, all of which would be too expensive for stations to do on their own.

Cuts to federal funding would negatively impact the ability for rural stations, like ours, to serve the people who need it most. Learn more at Protect My Public Media.

Utah Public Radio is an NPR member station, part of a nationwide public media network that serves millions of Americans. This network reaches nearly 99% of the population with free and accessible programs, regardless of population density, income, or geographic challenges.

Public media stations are partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Each station is locally managed and makes programming and service decisions to address unique community needs and interests. At Utah Public Radio, these programs and services include the national shows you enjoy, like Morning Edition and All Things Considered, as well local favorites such as Behind the Headlines, Access Utah, Wild About Utah, and UPR Classical, along with award-winning podcasts like USU’s Utah Women and Leadership Podcast.

Public media’s service also includes things like lifesaving emergency alerts through its management and operation of the Public Radio Satellite System.

The need for and value of federal funding for public media has become a common topic, so we’ve put together these frequently asked questions about how public media funding works, and what impact the absence of that funding may have on public radio here and across the country. If you have other questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us.

This post will be updated.

What is the CPB’s role in public broadcasting?

The CPB is distinct from both NPR and PBS. It is not a broadcaster, but an independent, nonprofit organization created by Congress in 1967 with two primary functions: to serve as a firewall between partisan politics and public broadcasting, and to help fund programming, stations, and technology.

Funding for CPB is established through the federal budget annual appropriations process two years in advance with the intention of insulating funding from political pressures. Its total appropriation is currently over $500 million. The CPB is responsible for allocating their funds from the federal budget in any way that fulfills their mission: to ensure universal access, over-the-air and online, to high-quality content and telecommunications services that are commercial free and free of charge.

NPR and PBS don’t receive direct support from the CPB; the funding goes directly to local stations so they can decide how best to program for their communities.

How much CPB funding does Utah Public Radio receive?

Approximately 10-15% of Utah Public Radio’s budgeted revenue comes from the CPB, about $150,000-$200,000. That amount is calculated using a complex formula that takes into account our region’s population and how much funding we are able to raise locally from donations by individuals and support from small businesses and organizations.

Why does Utah Public Radio (or any station) need federal funding?

Even though member and local business support makes up the bulk of Utah Public Radio’s funding, federal funding — which costs an average of $1.60 per American per year — makes public media as you currently know it possible.

CPB’s investment directly supports local stations across the country and enables them to provide essential programs and services. If federal funding is eliminated, public media stations could be forced to cut some or all of the following:



Signature educational content as set forth in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967

Important public safety communications during natural disasters

Professional development and resources for teachers

Music and cultural programming

Local newsrooms and personnel providing information essential to the well-being of local communities

Some stations, particularly those in rural areas securing a larger percentage of their revenue from the CPB, could even be forced off the air. In many rural communities, public media stations are the only local sources of news.

Stable funding from the CPB and other sources have made it possible for Utah Public Radio to establish a strong system of local news reporting which Utahns can rely upon over a long period of time. It also makes it possible to maintain radio transmitters to serve a mountainous state with essential services that provide the public with local, national, and world news as well as daily weather forecasts, alerts, and warnings.

What would happen if Utah Public Radio lost CPB funding?

While Utah Public Radio would immediately seek to raise the $150,000-$200,000 in lost CPB funds from donors and business sponsors, the loss of federal funding would very likely result in immediate and significant impacts on our ability to provide essential services, including production of local news and music programming, our ability to purchase national programming, maintain broadcast infrastructure, and our membership in the Mountain West News Bureau, which serves Utahns along with thousands more people in the neighboring states.

In addition, stations across the country rely on pooled resources from CPB including satellite interconnection, emergency alert systems, the ability to license music, and to develop educational programs. The whole network would be impacted in ways that would also impact Utah Public Radio.

What is Utah Public Radio doing to prepare for this possibility?

Utah Public Radio is preparing for this possibility on many fronts. We are in conversations with other public media organizations and a national organization called Protect My Public Media to coordinate efforts and advocacy. We are meeting with Utah’s Congressional delegation, and are developing a contingency plan for the potential loss of funding. And we’re keeping our members and audience informed about what’s going on and how you can help.

Why is public broadcasting needed when we can get news and content from so many sources?

Local public media stations provide critical information — always free of charge — to help citizens make informed decisions.

For example, recent stories about the shrinking of Great Salt Lake such as “Study suggests reduced stream flow is the main driver of lowest lake level ever,” and “You can still have an oasis in the desert,” have helped Utahns understand and navigate the complex climate and water issues facing the state and the entire West.

When Utah’s air quality index shows dangerous levels, Utahns turn to Utah Public Radio for trusted information on outdoor air pollution and how to stay healthy.

With the number of local journalists declining nationwide and increased division and isolation in our country, independent and nonprofit public media organizations like Utah Public Radio continue to provide a high level of service to communities. Public media abides by rigorous ethical standards to ensure our content cannot be influenced by commercial interests. In a time where anyone can post their opinion to social media, journalism grounded in rigorous fact-checking is essential to inform decisions that affect our health and safety, our finances, our democracy, and our future.

Finally, Utah Public Radio continues to connect communities through storytelling. The Vernal, Cache County, St. George, and Springdale StoryCorps recording projects include more than 200 personal stories heard only through our statewide broadcast network. More than 1,000 Utah voices are archived in the United States Library of Congress because of this valuable public media service.

How can I take action to advocate for continued support of public media?

Make your voice heard by visiting ProtectMyPublicMedia.org for resources to help you contact members of Congress and sign a petition. You can also tell your friends why public media is important to you.

Local community support is our largest and most stable source of funding, and no matter how this shakes out, continuing our public service will require your ongoing support. If you’re already a contributing member, thank you! If you’re not, or if you can give more generously, now is an excellent time to join or increase your support.

What happens now?

On March 14, Congress passed a Continuing Resolution to fund the government through September 30, 2025. The funding bill does include level funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through Fiscal Year 2027.

Even as we celebrate this win, there will be continued efforts to shut down the CPB or take back these funds. But for now, this stability gives us time to better shape our contingency plans, recognizing that the threat will continue.

On March 26, the CEOs of NPR and PBS testified before the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency in Washington, D.C. The hearing, titled “Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the heads of NPR and PBS Accountable,” called into question the value of public media and the federal support that sustains it. Public media is a vital national and local partnership that, if weakened, could impact communities across the nation, including your own.

A free press is vital to a functional democracy, and public media plays a key role in sustaining the civic fabric of our country. We exist to serve the public, not make a profit. You can watch the hearing here.