Dust from Great Salt Lake could be harmful to sensitive groups

Over the past 40 years, Great Salt Lake has shrunk dramatically. As water levels drop, more of the lakebed is exposed.

“There's a lot more dried lakebed sediments that are prone to re-suspension during high wind events. And oftentimes, when storms approach with high winds and blowing in the direction of Salt Lake or Ogden, you can get dust storms, essentially,” said Christopher Reilly, a toxicologist at the University of Utah. He studies how chemicals we are exposed to through the environment can affect our health.

“Everybody's familiar with inversion events, ... we also see wildfire events. There's a lot of evidence out there that links exposure to these materials with various health effects, … there's been less done on the dusts,” Reilly said.

The sediment from Great Salt Lake contains minerals, wastewater pollutants, and organic materials, Reilly said. During dust storms, people inhale a mixture of these particles.

“Epithelial cells, they line the airways. … There are specific interactions between components of the dust and receptors on these cells that trigger inflammatory responses that are essentially your body's rapid response system to something foreign,” Reilly said.

Reilly said vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and cigarette smoke all trigger a similar response. In healthy individuals, it may cause coughing and congestion.

“If you're somebody with asthma, especially if you're a child, you know, where you have narrow airways, it could be much more serious,” Reilly said.

Understanding the risks of different pollutants is important, Reilly said. Some people may be more sensitive to dust than others.

“it's probably wise to, if you're concerned, protect yourself by reducing the exposure. Stay indoors. Don't exercise, wear a mask, if you would like, during intense dust events,” Reilly said.