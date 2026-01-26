© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Note to readers on federal funding for Native American students story

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:54 PM MST
LOC's Public Domain Archive
Navajo (Diné) students in Southeastern Utah are a majority of USU-Blanding's student body.

On Friday, Utah Public Radio posted a news story titled, “Federal cuts strip funding that supports Native American students.” The story originally aired in October, but was not submitted to the website until earlier this month. It has been taken down so we can evaluate its accuracy.

If you have questions about this story or other news produced by Utah Public Radio, please reach out in one of the following ways:
