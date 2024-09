Our guest today is the Founder of Indigenous Performance Productions, Andre Bouchard (of Kootenai/Ojibwe/Pend d’Oreille/Flathead Salish descent). The Aunties is coming to the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan on April 5, 7:30pm. This is part of a Utah Humanities Grant, in partnership with UtahPresents/Kingsbury Hall. This show is part of the CacheARTS National Touring Season.

Listen • 48:44