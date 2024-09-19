Andre Bouchard on Thursday's Access Utah

For centuries, stories about Native people have been told from a colonial perspective. Indigenous Performance Productions is committed to creating opportunities for Indigenous artists to tell their own stories to audiences and learners across Turtle Island, helping to evolve the narratives about Indigenous people from stories told about them with stories told by them. Together, they reclaim their stories through programs that support and nurture Native communities in concert with the Global community.

Our guest today is the Founder of Indigenous Performance Productions, Andre Bouchard (of Kootenai/Ojibwe/Pend d’Oreille/Flathead Salish descent). He was born and raised on the Flathead Reservation in western Montana. Andre aspires to serve as an inter-cultural activist, working to build bridges and reverse the invisibility that serves to marginalize Native people in the US. He holds a Master’s degree in Arts Management from the Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University, a BFA in Dance and a BA in Anthropology from the University of Montana.