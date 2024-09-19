© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Andre Bouchard on Thursday's Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published September 19, 2024 at 11:06 AM MDT
indigenousperformance.org

For centuries, stories about Native people have been told from a colonial perspective. Indigenous Performance Productions is committed to creating opportunities for Indigenous artists to tell their own stories to audiences and learners across Turtle Island, helping to evolve the narratives about Indigenous people from stories told about them with stories told by them. Together, they reclaim their stories through programs that support and nurture Native communities in concert with the Global community.

Our guest today is the Founder of Indigenous Performance Productions, Andre Bouchard (of Kootenai/Ojibwe/Pend d’Oreille/Flathead Salish descent). He was born and raised on the Flathead Reservation in western Montana. Andre aspires to serve as an inter-cultural activist, working to build bridges and reverse the invisibility that serves to marginalize Native people in the US. He holds a Master’s degree in Arts Management from the Heinz College at Carnegie Mellon University, a BFA in Dance and a BA in Anthropology from the University of Montana.

The Aunties is coming to the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan on April 5, 7:30pm. This is part of a Utah Humanities Grant, in partnership with UtahPresents/Kingsbury Hall. The performance is a multimedia storytelling experience that honors indigenous matriarchs. The show is curated on site with three local culture bearers from Northern Utah. The onsite activities will be recorded by Indigenous Performance Productions and ultimately released as part of a larger video project with national reach. The project uplifts both the specific indigenous perspectives of the storytellers and our shared history as a community in Utah. This show is part of the CacheARTS National Touring Season.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
