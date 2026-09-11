Meteor Showers

Skip to main content
Search Query
Show Search
Noticias En Español
Where to Listen
News
Arts and Culture
Environment
Health
NPR News
Politics
Science
Spanish Language News
Utah News
Utah Wildfire Report
Arts and Culture
Environment
Health
NPR News
Politics
Science
Spanish Language News
Utah News
Utah Wildfire Report
Programs
Program Schedule
All Programs
Access Utah
Behind the Headlines
Both Sides of the Aisle
Corner Concert Series
Eating the Past
Wild About Utah
Program Schedule
All Programs
Access Utah
Behind the Headlines
Both Sides of the Aisle
Corner Concert Series
Eating the Past
Wild About Utah
About
About Us
Mission Statement
Meet Our Staff
Public Reports
Awards
Station Updates
About Us
Mission Statement
Meet Our Staff
Public Reports
Awards
Station Updates
Support
Donate to UPR
Become a Producer Circle Member!
Vehicle Donation
Sponsorship and Underwriting
Planned and Major Giving
Support UPR with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!
Donate to UPR
Become a Producer Circle Member!
Vehicle Donation
Sponsorship and Underwriting
Planned and Major Giving
Support UPR with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!
Connect
Contact Us
Listener Feedback
UPR Newsletter Signup
Social Media
Jobs
Contact Us
Listener Feedback
UPR Newsletter Signup
Social Media
Jobs
Weather
Weather Forecasts
Utah Climate Center
Weather Forecasts
Utah Climate Center
Community Calendar
© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
UPR Live
On Air
Now Playing
UPR Classical
On Air
Now Playing
UPR Tres
All Streams
Noticias En Español
Where to Listen
News
Arts and Culture
Environment
Health
NPR News
Politics
Science
Spanish Language News
Utah News
Utah Wildfire Report
Arts and Culture
Environment
Health
NPR News
Politics
Science
Spanish Language News
Utah News
Utah Wildfire Report
Programs
Program Schedule
All Programs
Access Utah
Behind the Headlines
Both Sides of the Aisle
Corner Concert Series
Eating the Past
Wild About Utah
Program Schedule
All Programs
Access Utah
Behind the Headlines
Both Sides of the Aisle
Corner Concert Series
Eating the Past
Wild About Utah
About
About Us
Mission Statement
Meet Our Staff
Public Reports
Awards
Station Updates
About Us
Mission Statement
Meet Our Staff
Public Reports
Awards
Station Updates
Support
Donate to UPR
Become a Producer Circle Member!
Vehicle Donation
Sponsorship and Underwriting
Planned and Major Giving
Support UPR with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!
Donate to UPR
Become a Producer Circle Member!
Vehicle Donation
Sponsorship and Underwriting
Planned and Major Giving
Support UPR with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!
Connect
Contact Us
Listener Feedback
UPR Newsletter Signup
Social Media
Jobs
Contact Us
Listener Feedback
UPR Newsletter Signup
Social Media
Jobs
Weather
Weather Forecasts
Utah Climate Center
Weather Forecasts
Utah Climate Center
Community Calendar
UPR’s Fall Fund Drive is happening September 19-25. You can help us start strong by donating TODAY! Support this crucial public service…GIVE NOW
Meteor Showers
Programs
Wild About Utah: Perseids Meteor Shower
Holly Strand
The Perseids meteor shower is an increase in meteor activity when the Earth passes through a trail of comet debris also in orbit about the Sun.
Listen
•
4:06