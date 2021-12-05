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The iconic insects arrive in Utah every summer, but since the 1990s, their populations have declined by 80%. The Trump administration delayed a final decision on protecting them.
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It’s illegal to capture or disrupt wildlife in the park, making this a safe place for these little creatures to call home.
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This winter volunteers counted more than 335,000 Western monarch butterflies in the annual survey – a big improvement over the last few years, but still far short of historical numbers.
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The orange and black migratory monarch butterfly population has dropped 95% from the 1980s to 2020.
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This weekend, August 14, at Dinosaur National Monument, people can watch monarch tagging. As monarch butterflies migrate through Utah, scientists are…
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The Monarch and Other Winged Wonders Festival will happen on Thursday in Nibley. We’ll preview the event next time on Access Utah. We’ll learn about…
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In the northeast region of Utah nestled between the Wellsville Mountains and the Bear River Range, Cache Valley and the surrounding landscapes begin to…
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It was a spectacular scene that no living person has ever witnessed. John James Audubon said the sun would literally be blocked out for hours as the river…
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A Utah educator has morphed part of her classroom into a monarch habitat for student learning, but is not just teaching the scientific principles. The act…