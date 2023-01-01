© 2023 Utah Public Radio
UPR is temporarily off the air in Moab. Listen anytime, anywhere here at upr.org or on the UPR app.
UPR Summer Garden Party with special guest Temple Grandin. Flowers line the bottom of the graphic.

Utah Public Radio invites you to join us for a summer garden party on Friday, Aug. 4 at the home of Bruce Bugbee and Diana West. The evening will include live music, a catered dinner and a very special guest – author, academic and activist Temple Grandin.

A photo of Temple Grandin in warm lighting.
Kelly Buster
Temple Grandin.

Each $145 ticket purchase includes a copy of Temple Grandin’s book “Visual Thinking,” which you can get signed that evening. Plus, your ticket purchase will help support science programming on Utah Public Radio.

Get tickets here.

Bruce Bugbee and Diana West’s annual themed garden

This is the 35th year that Bruce Bugbee and Diana West have created a themed garden at their historic home on Crockett Avenue. This year’s theme is “Music in the Garden” and features a beautiful display of flowers, plants, a stone path and musical instruments that passersby can play.

A garden with a stone walkway and lots of carefully planted flowers, including some flower beds in the shape of a keyboard.
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Bruce Bugbee and Diana West's 2023 garden design.

Read more about their garden this year from The Herald Journal.

Support comes from the Institute for Disability Research, Policy and Practice.

Emma Eccles Jones College of Education & Human Services Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice, Utah State University