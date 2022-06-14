How'd You Think of That?
How do the unique ways that every person thinks affect the work they do – especially in STEM fields? How do we create an education and early career system that recognizes and takes advantage of every individual’s skill set, experiences, and perspective? In a new podcast series “How’d You Think Of That” with Temple Grandin, we delve into these questions with STEM professionals and learn about their important work and the benefit of a multifaceted approach to STEM education. The show originated with the STEM Action Center.
Temple Grandin and agriculture innovator Erin Krier (Allan Hancock Community College) discuss new trends in farming, mistakes made and best practices.
Temple Grandin and Erik Jorgensen, a Howard Hughes Investigator and Professor of biology and genetics at the University of Utah, discuss the inner workings of the science mind and how the education system can make or break creative thinking.