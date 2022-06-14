© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Abstract art of a brain next to text that reads, "How'd you think of that? with Temple Grandin."
How'd You Think of That?
Hosted by Temple Grandin

How do the unique ways that every person thinks affect the work they do – especially in STEM fields? How do we create an education and early career system that recognizes and takes advantage of every individual’s skill set, experiences, and perspective? In a new podcast series “How’d You Think Of That” with Temple Grandin, we delve into these questions with STEM professionals and learn about their important work and the benefit of a multifaceted approach to STEM education. The show originated with the STEM Action Center.