How do the unique ways that every person thinks affect the work they do – especially in STEM fields? How do we create an education and early career system that recognizes and takes advantage of every individual’s skill set, experiences, and perspective? In a new podcast series “How’d You Think Of That” with Temple Grandin, we delve into these questions with STEM professionals and learn about their important work and the benefit of a multifaceted approach to STEM education. The show originated with the STEM Action Center.