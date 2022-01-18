Cache County to hold mental health education event

Cache County, in association with the Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition and United Way of Cache Valley, will be hosting a mental health education and awareness event on Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center.

The event “It’s not weak to speak” will have information and speakers sharing ways to engage with those contemplating suicide or struggling with mental illness. There will also be a drawing for a gun safe, and gun locks will be given away.

“One of the things we have realized is that this is … very difficult for the people who are dealing with it themselves and it’s also very difficult for the people around them — their friends, their family members, their leaders,” said David Zook, Cache County Executive. “People don’t know what to say; they don’t know how to approach the topic.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.