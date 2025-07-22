West Nile virus came early to Cache County this year. Here's how to protect yourself

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been detected in Cache County weeks earlier than usual. Residents are being encouraged to protect themselves from bites as the virus spreads across northern Utah.

Mosquito pools collected in Amalga, Trenton, Lewiston, and Newton tested positive for the virus earlier this month, according to Richard Rigby, manager of the Cache Mosquito Abatement District. The samples were confirmed by the Utah State Public Health Laboratory.

“I usually trap in June, but I don’t hardly send anything down to Salt Lake to get tested,” Rigby said, “because we’ve never had a positive pool this early. And I just happened to, and they came back positive.”

This year’s unusually early detection surpasses last summer’s record and is likely driven by the region’s hot, dry conditions, he added.

“It’s been at least four weeks since we’ve had any measurable rain or precipitation,” Rigby said, “so when it’s dry like this, and it’s hot, it seems to incubate that virus a little more.”

Because mosquitoes can travel several miles, the Bear River Health Department has advised residents across northern Utah to take precautions to reduce the risk of West Nile virus exposure. Recommended prevention measures include using EPA-registered insect repellents containing DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

The health department also advises wearing long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk, eliminating standing water around homes and keeping window and door screens in good condition.

Symptoms of the virus may include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, or muscle weakness. The Bear River Health Department has advised anyone experiencing symptoms to contact a healthcare provider.