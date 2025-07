Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss Pioneer Day, Utah trivia, and the areas where the state excels, such as economic growth and volunteerism. They also discuss the societal challenges facing Utah, including housing affordability, education, mental health, and water usage.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.