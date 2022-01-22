Utah nonprofit helps those in need with refurbished medical devices

Project Embrace CEO and founder, Mohan Sudabattula said the idea for the organization started after his experience working in a hospital where he was given medical devices that were used only a couple of times.

“Part of my job was to take that stuff and throw it away,” Sudabattula said. “And that felt wrong. It felt really wasteful.”

Sudabattula said the process at Project Embrace is simple. They work with hospitals and private individuals to collect these devices, they are cataloged, volunteers help clean and refurbish them, and then they are redistributed through clinical settings. Sudabattula said none of it would be possible without the community.

“The saying that we have at Project Embrace is it takes individuals to recognize a problem, but communities to realize its solution. And so none of Project Embrace would happen, if it wasn't for everyone in the process. It takes a village,” Sudabattula said.

These medical devices often go to people who need them the most.

“We specifically target the populations the government cannot help because of tax jurisdiction,” Sudabattula said. “And now, you know, like, where people fall through the cracks, we just act as grout.”

Sudabattula said while healthcare can seem complicated, anyone can help.

“I think it's super important that people feel empowered to make a difference,” Sudabattula said. “Because when they feel empowered, they do make a difference.”

If you would like to learn how to help, Sudabattula said visit projectembrace.org.