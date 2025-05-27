Utah nonprofit film festival accepting applications now

The Utah Nonprofits Association (UNA) has launched the first ever Utah Nonprofit Film Festival — an initiative designed to spotlight the work of nonprofits across the state through film.

Applications for the film festival are open now through June 2. Twelve selected nonprofits will each receive $10,000 worth of in-kind film production services, totaling $120,000 in grants.

Participants will be paired with professional filmmakers to create short films that highlight their missions and community impact.

UNA CEO Jill Bennett said the festival is about more than just filmmaking — it’s a platform to elevate nonprofit voices and connect with new supporters in a powerful way.

“These stories deserve to be seen, felt and remembered," she said. "This is more than a film festival. It's a tribute to the organizations that show up to feed, shelter, and care for Utahns. And by sharing their stories through film, we hope to deepen understanding, inspire support, and celebrate the people making Utah a better place for everyone.”

In addition to film production, the selected organizations will receive training in storytelling and donor communication.

Bennett said the goal is to help nonprofits connect with a new generation of supporters as traditional funding sources grow less certain.

“We created the film festival as a way for those stories to touch people's hearts," she said. "And when people's hearts are touched, they open their compassion — and sometimes that compassion means that they'll volunteer, or perhaps they'll fund the organizations that they care about.”

Nonprofits can register to be featured at the film festival by visiting utahnonprofits.org .

The festival itself will premiere Nov. 10 at The Leonardo in Salt Lake City, with a public screening and networking event for donors, filmmakers, and community members.

Bennett encouraged Utahns to come to the event, connect with one another, and celebrate the vital work nonprofits are doing behind the scenes every day.

“These stories will show us what compassion looks like in action," she said. "Our hope is that people leave feeling inspired, informed, and maybe even a little more hopeful about the world around them.”

