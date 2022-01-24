© 2022 Utah Public Radio

Utah News

With county mask mandates no longer in place, Utah students return to in-person learning

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 24, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST
Children learning in a classroom

Following the mask mandates in Salt Lake and Summit counties being overturned, thousands of Utah students are headed back to classrooms on Monday.

Teachers are now left wondering what could happen next following these new changes.

Heidi Matthews, president of the Utah Education Association, says that teachers are at their breaking point and that there’s a clear message when inconsistencies between in-person and remote learning as well as masks or no masks arise.

School districts are hoping that the few days off last week provided them the reset that they needed and that students as well as staff continue to wear masks and get vaccinated so that kids can stay in their classrooms.

Utah News Mask MandatesUtah Legislature
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau