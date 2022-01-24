With county mask mandates no longer in place, Utah students return to in-person learning

Following the mask mandates in Salt Lake and Summit counties being overturned, thousands of Utah students are headed back to classrooms on Monday.

Teachers are now left wondering what could happen next following these new changes.

Heidi Matthews, president of the Utah Education Association, says that teachers are at their breaking point and that there’s a clear message when inconsistencies between in-person and remote learning as well as masks or no masks arise.

School districts are hoping that the few days off last week provided them the reset that they needed and that students as well as staff continue to wear masks and get vaccinated so that kids can stay in their classrooms.