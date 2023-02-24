© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote now in the 2023 UPR Art Mug Contest! Voting ends Thursday, Feb. 23 at noon.
Utah News

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill filed into Utah State Legislature

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 24, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST
Rainbow flag waving in the sky
Tim Bieler
/
Unsplash

A bill similar to the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law from Florida has been filed in the Utah State Legislature.

The bill, filed by Rep. Jeff Stenquist, will ban discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools until those topics become developmentally or age appropriate. The bill is designed very similarly to the one signed into Florida law last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a bill that became quite controversial across the country.

Florida law states that classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3.

Understandably, LGBTQ rights groups have concerns over the bill, which only has six working days left in the current 2023 legislation session to be written into law.

Tags
Utah News UPRbillsUtah LegislatureLGBTQ
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content