‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill filed into Utah State Legislature

A bill similar to the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law from Florida has been filed in the Utah State Legislature.

The bill, filed by Rep. Jeff Stenquist, will ban discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools until those topics become developmentally or age appropriate. The bill is designed very similarly to the one signed into Florida law last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a bill that became quite controversial across the country.

Florida law states that classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3.

Understandably, LGBTQ rights groups have concerns over the bill, which only has six working days left in the current 2023 legislation session to be written into law.