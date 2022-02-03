Parents are now being approached by school districts to meet their substitute teacher needs

Due to the surge in Omicron cases throughout the state of Utah, there has been a higher demand for substitute teachers to teach children with teachers calling out sick from COVID-19. School districts are now starting to ask parents to fulfill their needs for substitutes.

The Murray School District started asking parents to sign up for substitute teaching nearly three weeks ago and have been met with many responses from parents agreeing to fill these roles. Murray is just one of the few school districts around the state requesting aid from parents with other school districts looking to hire parents as soon as they can.

Steven Swensen, one of the parents who signed up to help his daughters’ school district, expressed how interesting and enlightening it was to teach a second grade class within the Murray School District. He showed interest in signing up to help out the Granite School District to provide as much help as he possibly could.

District officials have said that 114 people applied for these substitution roles and 39 have already completed the process of passing through background checks.