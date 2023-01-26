School Voucher bill passing through Utah senate

A school voucher bill has passed in the Utah Senate today and is now headed to the desk of Gov. Spencer Cox.

This bill will designate millions of dollars toward school choice for families in the state. House bill 215 passed by a 20-to-8 vote following its second day of debate on the floor.

This bill is both referendum and veto-proof and now goes to Governor Cox, who told Fox 13 news that he will not veto the bill.

With the passage of the bill, about 5,000 families would receive $8000 to use for their children’s education, including for private and homeschool purposes.

This bill would cost taxpayers roughly $42 million, and teachers would receive a $6000 raise.

