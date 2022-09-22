Event aims to inspire Black high school students to pursue careers in medicine

Intermountain Healthcare and Black Physicians of Utah are holding the first ever Medicine Immersion Day. This mentorship event gives black high school seniors and college students the chance to learn about careers in medicine.

The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Alta View Hospital in Sandy from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A report from the Association of American Medical Colleges shows only 0.6% of all practicing physicians are Black. This is the second lowest percentage in all 50 states.

Alta View Hospital administrator Scott Roberson says the hope of Medicine Immersion Day is to inspire young Black students across Utah to consider careers in medicine.