© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Double your donation today thanks to the Southern Utah Listeners Challenge Fund. UPR only happens with YOU!
Utah News

Event aims to inspire Black high school students to pursue careers in medicine

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published September 22, 2022 at 3:50 PM MDT
Intermountain Healthcare logo
Intermountain Healthcare logo

Intermountain Healthcare and Black Physicians of Utah are holding the first ever Medicine Immersion Day. This mentorship event gives black high school seniors and college students the chance to learn about careers in medicine.

The event will take place this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Alta View Hospital in Sandy from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A report from the Association of American Medical Colleges shows only 0.6% of all practicing physicians are Black. This is the second lowest percentage in all 50 states.

Alta View Hospital administrator Scott Roberson says the hope of Medicine Immersion Day is to inspire young Black students across Utah to consider careers in medicine.

Tags
Utah News MedicalUtah EducationUPRIntermountain Healthcare
Caitlin Keith
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content